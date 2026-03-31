Trump claims talks with Iran's parliamentary speaker; Tehran denies

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened widespread destruction of Iran's energy resources and other vital infrastructure, including desalination plants, if a deal to end the war with Tehran is not reached "shortly." Trump said the US is negotiating with Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, in an interview with the New York Post published Monday.

The former Revolutionary Guard commander was previously floated as Washington's negotiating partner, but has denied Iran is talking to the US and said Pakistan-facilitated discussions were merely a cover for American troop deployments.

Meanwhile, Israel has invaded southern Lebanon to push out Iran-backed Hezbollah militants, who have fired rockets and drones across the border, in a campaign that Israeli officials suggest could become a prolonged occupation.

Three UN peacekeepers were killed in southern Lebanon in less than 24 hours, but it's unclear who was responsible. US stocks edged higher in shaky trading Monday as oil prices keep climbing because of uncertainty about when the war could end. Here is the latest: Arab leaders meet in Saudi Arabia as Iran war pressures the region The leaders of wealthy Gulf states Saudi Arabia and Qatar as well as key US ally Jordan held an in-person meeting on Monday to discuss regional tensions and ways to avoid further escalation. After the summit in Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, the three leaders put out statements warning that continued Iranian attacks, including strikes on civilian and critical infrastructure, mark a dangerous escalation.

The talks focused on coordinating a regional response, backing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and managing the economic fallout of a conflict that has disrupted energy markets and trade routes across the region. Rubio lashes out at Spain and other Nato allies over lack of support for Iran war Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused America's Nato allies of abandoning the United States in an hour of need, adopting Trump's hostile rhetoric toward the alliance. Rubio complained bitterly that Nato ally Spain had barred US planes involved in the war against Iran from overflying its airspace. Rubio has generally been supportive of Nato even as Trump has lashed out against alliance members for not stepping up during the war.

But on Monday he let loose, alleging in an interview with Al Jazeera that Spain's leftist leaders are "bragging" about cutting off its airspace even as the US has pledged to defend their country. He said the alliance is useful for the US because it allows America to station troops and equipment in Europe, "but if Nato is just about us defending Europe if they're attacked but then denying us basing rights when we need them, that's not a very good arrangement." Iran rebuts Trump's claim of negotiations, again Monday's back-and-forth between US and Iranian officials mirrored previous exchanges over whether there are actually negotiations to end the war.

Trump told The New York Post he was negotiating with Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who then rebutted the claim in a post on X. So did a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry. Qalibaf said the US was promoting "desires as news while threatening our nation at the same time." Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said no negotiations had taken place, while confirming that intermediaries had delivered a set of proposals to Iran. He said Iran would "not forget the betrayal that was inflicted upon diplomacy in two instances within less than a year," referencing the June 2025 and February 2026 indirect talks that preceded attacks by Israel and the US.

Trump last week floated the prospect of negotiations, temporarily easing some spikes in oil prices. Iranian officials later denied talks were taking place. At the time, they accused the US of negotiating with itself, while state media reported on alternative Iranian proposals. UN envoy says Lebanon is a shadow of its former self since Israeli invasion Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaer, the UN special coordiNator for Lebanon, issued a scathing statement Monday, saying that the humanitarian impact in southern Lebanon as Israel trades fire with Hezbollah has reached devastating levels. The envoy detailed the three UN peacekeepers and nine Lebanese paramedics killed in just the last few days as a snapshot of the death toll that now stands at more than 1,240.

"One thing is clear: the longer this goes on, the harder it will be to come back from," Hennis-Plasschaer said. "As maximalist rhetoric abounds, the prospect of a negotiated settlement is a daunting one. But we must start somewhere." She added that while "tactical military gains may produce short-term wins, on and off the battlefield," they do risk "long-term damage to the stability and prosperity both Lebanese and Israelis deserve." Iran's supreme leader mourns navy chief killed last week This was only the fourth written public statement from Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public, since he became supreme leader following the killing of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's navy was killed last week in an Israeli airstrike, according to the United States and Israel, and Iran confirmed his death on Monday. In remarks carried by state media, Khamenei described him as courageous and central to Iran's role in the Persian Gulf. Commodore Alireza Tangsiri died for his country, Khamenei said, so that its military "may continue on the path of Iran's maritime authority and resistance stronger and more firmly than in the past." Even with nearly all of its navy destroyed, Iran can control the strategic Strait of Hormuz through an arsenal of missiles and drones built up over decades.

Security Council to hold emergency meeting on killings of UN peacekeepers The United Nations' most powerful body will convene an emergency session Tuesday after officials announced that three peacekeepers in southern Lebanon had been killed in the last 24 hours. The meeting was scheduled after a request from France. It was unclear who was behind the projectile and explosion that killed the three peacekeepers, as the UN says the incidents remain under investigation. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, under-secretary-general for peace operations, said Monday that all three peacekeepers who were killed were from the Indonesian army. That makes 97 fatalities of UNIFIL peacekeepers due to malicious acts since the mission began in March 1978 and a total of more than 330 fatalities -- the most of any UN peacekeeping operation.

Rising gasoline prices are a double blow for drivers who use their own vehicles for work Millions of people have jobs that require using personal vehicles for work, like delivery drivers and ride-share providers, as well as self-employed electricians, nannies, home health care aides and real estate agents. The Iran war has pushed up the average US price for a gallon of regular gas by $1. Some companies compensate employees for using their own vehicles, including the cost of gas. Ride-hailing and food delivery platforms like Uber and Instacart don't reimburse drivers for gas, but some are offering temporary incentives in response to rising gas prices.

Leslie Sherman-Shafer, an Uber driver in the San Francisco Bay Area, said she's putting in extra hours to cover the difference. "With everything going up, it's impossible to save a dime," said Sherman-Shafer, a retired dental office assistant. White House defends wartime prayers amid pushback from pope Asked about Pope Leo XIV's comment that God "does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said there's nothing wrong with praying for US troops. "Our nation was a nation founded 250 years ago almost, on Judeo Christian values, and we've seen presidents, we've seen the leaders of the Department of War, and we've seen our troops go to prayer during the most turbulent times in our nation's history," Leavitt said Monday at a White House briefing.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with our military leaders or with our president calling on the American people to pray for our service members and those who are serving our country overseas." US officials have invoked their Christian faith in support of the war, especially Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who recently prayed to have "every round find its mark." At his Palm Sunday homily, Leo said God "rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war." White House refuses to comment on report that US-made landmines are being used in Iran When asked about reports that American-made landmines have been spotted on the ground in Iran and whether Trump signed off on using landmines in Iran, Leavitt said: "I don't have any comment on that report today." When asked whether landmines are being used at all, Leavitt again declined to answer, saying: "I don't have any comment on that." Powell says Fed is monitoring energy price spikes, but that it's limited in what it can do Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday that it is important to closely monitor inflation amid a spike in energy prices from the Iran war.

Powell spoke before nearly 400 students at Harvard University as gas prices inched toward an average of $4 per gallon in the US. He said there wasn't a lot Fed policymakers could do since energy shocks "tend to come and go pretty quickly" and monetary maneuvers work over the longer-term. But a series of energy shocks, nevertheless, could be concerning. "You have to carefully monitor inflation expectations because you could have a series of big supply shocks and that can lead, you know, the public generally, businesses, price setters, households ... to start expecting higher inflation over time. Why wouldn't it?" Powell said.

International Red Cross and Red Crescent mourn Iranian doctor killed in strike The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says a 44-year-old doctor had been killed in an airstrike. The group said in a statement that a Friday airstrike killed Somayeh Mir Abo Eshagh while she was volunteering with the Red Crescent. It said Abo Eshagh had volunteered intermittently for 22 years. "The killing of Soumaya, and any attack on humanitarians, is unacceptable and must be condemned. We continue to call for the protection of humanitarian teams who risk everything to save lives, this is a moral and legal obligation," the group said in a statement.

It said Abo Eshagh was the second medical worker to be killed in Iran and that 17 had been injured since Israel and the US launched the war on February 28. White House says the Iranian officials they're talking to are appearing more reasonable behind the scenes White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that it's an "ongoing process" for the US to ensure that the officials they're negotiating with in Iran are actually in power and able to implement any deal. Leavitt did not detail who the US is speaking with. "Anything that they say to us privately will be tested and we will ensure that they are being held accountable to their word," Leavitt said.

Rubio says Trump has options to reopen critical waterway Three days after saying US ground troops would not be needed to achieve US goals in Iran, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump has "options available" to deal with Iran's threats to control the Strait of Hormuz. Rubio told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday that diplomacy is Trump's top preference but after being asked twice about any plans for US ground troops, didn't repeat the assertion he made Friday that the step wouldn't be necessary to achieve the administration's objectives. Trump threatened Monday to blow up Iranian civilian infrastructure if the strait isn't opened.

"Now, they are making threats about controlling the Hormuz Strait in perpetuity, creating a tolling system and the like," Rubio said. "That's not going to be allowed to happen. And the president has a number of options available to him, if he so chooses, to prevent that from happening." Trump says the US is negotiating with Iran's parliamentary speaker The president confirmed the talks with Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf in an interview with the New York Post published on Monday, as Trump pressures Iran's government to reach a deal to end the monthlong war. He told the publication that he'll "let you know that in about a week" when asked whether the speaker was someone that the US could work with.