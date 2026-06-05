Trump confident of trade deal with India, calls PM Modi a 'good friend'

US President Donald Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good friend and expressed confidence that the United States and India would reach a trade agreement.

"We will get to a deal because I like your prime minister a lot. He is a good friend of mine. We get along great, and we are gonna make a deal," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Thursday.

Responding to a question on the trade deal being negotiated between the two countries, Trump said India had taken advantage of US policies for years and charged "tremendous tariffs".

"They charged tremendous amounts of tariffs to our companies, and we didn't charge them anything," Trump said.