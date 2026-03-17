After Venezuela takeover, why Cuba is now central to Donald Trump's plans

US President Donald Trump has sharply escalated his rhetoric on Cuba, suggesting Washington could “take” the island nation in some form, even as both sides engage in talks.

His remarks come at a time when Cuba is facing a severe economic and energy crisis, raising questions about whether the US is pursuing a strategy similar to its approach toward Venezuela.

“I do believe I'll be... having the honour of taking Cuba. That's a big honour, taking Cuba in some form,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “Whether I free it, take it -- think I could do anything I want with it... They're a very weakened nation right now."

Cuba plunged into darkness Trump’s comments coincided with a worsening situation on the island. Cuba suffered a nationwide blackout on Monday after its power grid collapsed completely, marking the third major outage in four months. The Ministry of Energy and Mines said there had been a “complete disconnection” of the electrical system and that investigations were underway. Officials noted that the generating units that were operating at the time did not report faults, deepening the mystery around the collapse. The blackout highlights the scale of Cuba’s energy crisis. The country’s 10 million residents have been facing prolonged and frequent power cuts due to fuel shortages. Its ageing thermoelectric plants need around 100,000 barrels of oil per day to meet demand, but domestic production meets less than half of that requirement, Bloomberg reported.

ALSO READ: Trump says 'deal' with Cuba soon but war in Iran remains priority President Miguel Diaz-Canel recently said that Cuba has not received any major fuel shipments in three months, largely due to tightening US pressure. He also confirmed that Havana has opened talks with Washington as the crisis deepens. Economic pressure as leverage The Trump administration has intensified economic pressure on Cuba in recent months, aiming to weaken the government and push for political change after decades of one-party rule. “I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or do whatever we have to do,” Trump said. He further described US-Cuba relations as a “long-standing” issue, noting that expectations of a breakthrough have persisted for decades. “People have been waiting 50 years to hear this story with Cuba,” he said.

According to US media reports, Washington is trying to increase Cuba’s financial dependence on the US while simultaneously isolating it from other sources of support. A report by The New York Times said the administration is seeking ways to push President Diaz-Canel out of power. A key turning point came earlier this year after the removal of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela , a long-time ally and major oil supplier to Cuba. The loss of Venezuelan crude has significantly worsened the island’s energy shortages, compounding the impact of US restrictions. Why Cuba is back in focus Cuba has long been a strategic rival for the US, dating back to the Cold War and Fidel Castro’s alignment with the Soviet Union. Washington has maintained an economic embargo on the island since the early 1960s.

Trump has not only revived this policy but expanded it. In January this year, he declared a national emergency related to Cuba, saying that its government threatens US national security and supports hostile actors abroad. The order imposed new tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba, tightening the island’s energy lifelines. US officials have also pointed to Cuba’s ties with countries such as Russia, China and Iran as a reason for increased pressure. Regime change or negotiation? There are growing indications that Washington may be aiming for political transition in Cuba without direct military intervention. News reports suggest US officials have explored backchannel contacts with Cuban figures who could play a role in a new government.