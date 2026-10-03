Trump declines to reveal next move on Iran, says conflict 'won't be long'

US President Donald Trump withheld details regarding his forthcoming actions concerning Iran, remarking that the current situation was proceeding favourably and forecasting a brief duration for the conflict.

Trump delivered these comments to journalists at the White House prior to his departure on Marine One. When questioned about his upcoming strategy regarding Iran, the US leader initially intimated that revealing his plans would generate significant headlines.

"That's very, oh, it's -- well, if I told you, you'd have a major story, right? But you'll see. Working out very well. Iran is not doing well," Trump stated.

The US President refrained from expanding upon potential administration measures or providing a schedule. During the same media interaction, Trump touched upon global energy supplies and his initiatives urging Europe to increase diesel availability in the market. He anticipated that crude prices would revert to previous figures once the Iranian situation concluded.

"We're gonna have a lot of oil very shortly, as soon as Iran ends, which won't be long," Trump noted, adding, "Not gonna be long, and you're gonna have oil go down to the price it was before, maybe even lower than I got it at the beginning." The remarks followed inquiries from reporters concerning diesel supplies and potential administration constraints on US exports. Trump stated he had approached Europe to supply additional diesel to the international market. "Europe has a lot of diesel, and they're, they're gonna be making a major world contribution, and so are we," Trump said. He further remarked, "And we're not gonna be, uh, doing the export ban. We're gonna be doing what we're supposed to do."

Clarifying his stance on a potential US diesel export restriction, Trump indicated it was never treated as a genuine consideration. "No, no. We were never gonna do it. I don't think we ever, but basically, Europe was great because they're putting a lot of diesel oil out there. They have diesel," he observed. Trump explained that European nations were capable of releasing additional fuel supplies owing to their elevated regional diesel usage. "They use diesel disproportionately more than most, and they did a great thing," he stated. The US President also underscored strong diplomatic ties with Europe, noting that European administrations reacted favourably to his appeal for increased diesel distribution.