Trump defends Iran deal, says he wanted to avert economic disaster

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ​defended the US deal with Iran in his remarks at the close of a G7 summit in France, saying he did not want to see an economic catastrophe that could have been triggered by a ‌continued war in the Middle ​East.

"So the one thing ​I didn't want to see is, I didn't want ​to see economic catastrophe. If you kept this going, that could have happened," Trump told reporters in the lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains.

The US president said he did not want to ​be like Herbert Hoover, who was serving as US president ‌in October 1929 when the stock market crashed, causing the ​loss of billions of dollars and triggering what became known as the Great Depression.