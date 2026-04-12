Trump downplays negotiations with Iran, says deal makes 'no difference'

With the United States and Iran continuing their historic face-to-face negotiations early Sunday in Pakistan, President Donald Trump claimed military victory against Iran and downplayed the importance of the ongoing ceasefire talks involving Vice President J D Vance because "regardless what happens, we win".

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said, "Let's see what happens maybe they make a deal, maybe they don't." "It doesn't matter. From the standpoint of America, we win." Trump also acknowledged "very deep negotiations" with Iran. But he also said the US military was searching for mines in the Strait of Hormuz, which still remained effectively closed to most freighters carrying oil and natural gas out of the Persian Gulf.