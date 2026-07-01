Trump earned $1.2 billion from crypto businesses last year, filing shows

President Donald Trump took in nearly $1.2 billion dollars from his crypto businesses last year, a federal filing released Monday shows.

Mere startups when took the oath of office, the new ventures have now eclipsed in revenue much of his vast property portfolio that took decades to accumulate. Fueling their rise was a pair of billionaire investors and Trump's own move to quash a federal crackdown on the industry.

Trump got more than $500 million from his World Liberty Financial business selling new crypto products, including "governance tokens," according to the required annual disclosure report. It also showed another crypto business, CIC Digital LLC, took in more than $600 million from sales of souvenir-type "meme" coins stamped with his face.