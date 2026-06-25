Trump-endorsed de la Espriella wins Colombia's presidential runoff election
The businessman and first-time candidate defeated progressive rival Ivan Cepeda, signalling voter dissatisfaction with outgoing President Gustavo Petro's administration
The businessman and first-time candidate defeated progressive rival Ivan Cepeda, signalling voter dissatisfaction with outgoing President Gustavo Petro's administration
Conservative outsider Abelardo de la Espriella, a millionaire political neophyte, will be Colombia's next president after electoral authorities on Wednesday declared him the winner of Sunday's runoff election.
The businessman and lawyer, whose ventures include a clothing line, wine and rum brands, and a restaurant, earned US President Donald Trump's endorsement despite never having run for office. He defeated progressive lawmaker Ivan Cepeda by 1 percentage point, or more than 251,000 votes.
The result effectively was an indictment of outgoing President Gustavo Petro's government, whose policies Cepeda had promised to continue, including a largely failed effort to establish dialogue with multiple armed groups.
Electoral authorities published all but a fraction of the vote count hours after polls closed Sunday. Petro and Cepeda did not accept those results, with the latter saying he would wait for a recount to do so. Authorities finished the recount before declaring de la Espriella's victory.
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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 9:22 AM IST