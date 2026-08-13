Trump enlists pvt sector to boost cyber-offensive arsenal against criminals

By Patrick Howell O'Neill

The US government is partnering with private-sector firms to launch cyber attacks abroad, expanding the scope of national security operations that until now have been largely conducted by government agencies.

Private companies under the direct control and oversight of the federal government will be able to conduct offensive cyber operations aimed at disrupting criminal organisations that target Americans, according to a National Security Presidential Memorandum signed by President Donald Trump and released Wednesday.

The memo, which will create a new programme run by the Department of Homeland Security, marks a significant shift for the US, where such operations are usually carried out by the government. The program will be overseen in coordination with the Justice Department.

For months, the Trump administration has been laying the groundwork for private-sector firms to legally conduct offensive cyber operations. The idea is highly polarising due to fears that such activities could lead to unintended consequences and escalation. Advocates argue that tapping a larger pool of professionals would expand the country’s ability to counter cyber threats. The move is about granting “cyber letters of marque,” said Ari Redbord, head of government affairs at the blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs, referring to a 19th-century government license that allowed privately owned ships to attack pirates and other designated threats. The federal government’s partners would be able to conduct surveillance operations and cyberattacks against “foreign cyber-enabled transnational criminal organisations,” the memo said.