The cryptocurrency token ??of Trump family-backed World Liberty ​Financial lost around 50 per cent of its value overnight, highlighting volatility in ??politically linked crypto assets.

The token, which has lost more than 90 per cent of its value since it started trading in ‌September 2025, was valued ​at around $0.018 on Saturday ​morning, down from $0.039 a day earlier.

The selloff late ​Friday into early Saturday marks one of the sharpest single-day drops for a Trump-linked crypto asset and comes amid heightened scrutiny of the family's growing involvement ​in digital assets.

The token's fall underscores the risks ‌in crypto assets, where exchange actions, token unlocks and ​shifts in market liquidity can drive dramatic swings.

World Liberty, a decentralized finance venture backed by US President Donald Trump and his ‌family, said on ​social media that Binance ‌had automatically settled and closed outstanding perpetual futures contracts ‌tied ??to the token. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance later posted on ​X that it was "aware of the reports regarding WLFI perpetual futures positions. Our team is ​actively reviewing the market activity and execution data." World Liberty and Binance did not immediately ‌respond to requests for comment on Saturday. Reuters reported in ‌June that Trump-linked crypto ventures had generated billions of dollars for the Trump family while many outside investors had suffered steep losses.