Trump filing reveals investments in sushi chain, Nvidia, Apple and Amazon

By Momoka Yokoyama and Kentaro Tsutsumi

Among President Donald Trump’s trades in the first quarter were stock market behemoths including Nvidia Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. He also took a stake in a $600 million conveyor belt sushi chain.

Trump bought shares of Kura Sushi USA on February 2 with the transaction size in a range of around $1 million to $5 million, according to his latest financial disclosure. The restaurant group is controlled by Japan’s Kura Sushi.

Unlike his predecessors, Trump didn’t divest or move his assets into a blind trust with an independent overseer. The filing shows that he or his investment advisers made more than 3,700 trades in the first quarter, reigniting conflict-of-interest concerns around the Trump administration.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization has said all of the president’s assets are managed independently by third-party financial institutions responsible for all investment decisions, and that neither Trump himself, his family nor the company is involved in making trading decisions. The investment stirred surprise in Japan with people speculating on X whether Trump had actually ever eaten raw fish and rice. Kura Sushi’s US business has been performing very strongly, said Tsutomu Yamada, a market analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ eSmart Securities Co., adding that Trump’s ownership may be encouraging buying of Kura Sushi shares among retail investors in Tokyo trading.