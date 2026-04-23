Home / World News / Trump 'gold card' visa granted to only one person so far, says Lutnick

Trump 'gold card' visa granted to only one person so far, says Lutnick

The president has promoted the Gold Card visa program as a critical way of attracting talent to the US. Visa recipients pay $1 million to receive US residency

Howard Lutnick next to signage for the "Gold Card" visa program in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in September
Howard Lutnick next to signage for the "Gold Card" visa program in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington in September (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 10:35 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Only one person has been approved so far for Donald Trump’s “Gold Card” Visa program granting foreigners US residency for a $1 million fee, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Thursday. 
Lutnick didn’t reveal the identity of the applicant who had been approved. He said in testimony to a US House committee that applications for the visa from “hundreds” more foreigners are under review.
 
Applicants must go through “an extraordinary vet” and must pay a $15,000 processing fee, he said.
 
The Trump administration began accepting applications for the visa in December.
 
The president has promoted the Gold Card visa program as a critical way of attracting talent to the US. Visa recipients pay $1 million to receive US residency. 
 
The US Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian seafarers safe after Iran firing in Strait of Hormuz, says govt

A new era and new leadership: The generals who are running Iran

US military says it seizes another oil tanker associated with Iran

Netflix approves $25 billion share buyback, stock rises in premarket

Lebanon, Israel to resume direct talks in Washington to extend ceasefire

Topics :Donald TrumpVisaUnited States

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story