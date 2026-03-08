Trump grieves with families during return of soldiers killed in Iran war

President Donald Trump on Saturday joined grieving families at Dover Air Force Base at the dignified transfer for the six US soldiers killed in the war in the West Asia.

The dignified transfer, a ritual that returns the remains of US service members killed in action, is considered one of the most sombre duties of any commander in chief. During his first term, Trump said bearing witness to the transfer was "the toughest thing I have to do" as president.

"It is a very sad day," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he returned to Florida later on Saturday afternoon, saying that he was "glad we paid our respects". He said the relatives of the deceased are "great people, great parents, wives, family" and said that the "parents were so proud".

Both Trump and Vice President J D Vance were present for the transfer, as were their spouses. A host of top administration officials were in attendance, including Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who wrote in a social media post on Friday of "an unbreakable spirit to honour their memory and the resolve they embodied", Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence. Also present for the solemn event were governors and senators from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Florida. Those killed in action were Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was posthumously promoted from specialist.

As is protocol, Trump -- wearing a blue suit, red tie and a white USA hat -- did not speak during the transfer. The president saluted as each flag-draped transfer case was carried from the military aircraft to awaiting transfer vehicles, which would take them to a mortuary facility to prepare them for their final resting place. The families were largely silent as they observed the ritual, which lasted about a half hour. The six members of the Army Reserve, who were killed by a drone strike at a command centre in Kuwait, were all from the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines, Iowa, which provides food, fuel, water and ammunition, transport equipment and supplies. They died just one day after the US and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran.

"These soldiers engaged in the most noble mission: protecting their fellow Americans and keeping our homeland secure," Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, a combat veteran, said earlier this week after the six were identified. "Our nation owes them an incredible debt of gratitude that can never be repaid." During the ritual, transfer cases draped with the American flag and holding the remains of the fallen soldiers are carried from the military aircraft that transported them to an awaiting vehicle to take them to the mortuary facility at the base. There, the service members are prepared for their final resting place.

Amor's husband, Joey Amor, said earlier this week that she had been scheduled to return home to him and their two children within days. "You do not go to Kuwait thinking something is going to happen, and for her to be one of the first -- it hurts," Joey Amor said. O'Brien had served in the Army Reserve for nearly 15 years, according to his LinkedIn account, and his aunt said in a post on Facebook that O'Brien "was the sweetest blue-eyed, blonde farm kid you'd ever know. He is so missed already". Marzan's sister described him in a Facebook post as a "strong leader" and loving husband, father and brother.

"My baby brother, you are loved and I will hold onto all our memories and cherish them always in my heart," Elizabeth Marzan wrote. Coady was among the youngest people in his class, trained to troubleshoot military computer systems, but he impressed his instructors, his father, Andrew Coady, told The Associated Press. "He trained hard, he worked hard, his physical fitness was important to him. He loved being a soldier," Coady said. "He was also one of the most kindest people you would ever meet, and he would do anything and everything for anyone." Khork's family described him as "the life of the party" who was known for his "infectious spirit" and "generous heart" and who had wanted to serve in the military since childhood.