Trump issues fresh threat to Iran, says 'watch what happens today'

US President Donald Trump made fresh threats to the Iranian regime on Friday asking to ‘watch what happens today.’

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States was destroying the “terrorist regime of Iran militarily and economically.” He also criticised the New York Times, calling it “failing”.

“We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning,” Trump wrote.

He claimed that “Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth.”