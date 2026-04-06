Trump issues ultimatum to hit Iran's power plants after US airman's rescue

By Eltaf Najafizada and Sam Kim

President Donald Trump issued a series of increasingly aggressive threats to destroy Iran’s power plants starting Tuesday and bring “Hell” to the country after US forces rescued an airman from Iran more than a day after his fighter jet was shot down.

Iran rejected Trump’s latest ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying the strait would only reopen fully when damage from the war is compensated. Tehran continued to strike energy targets in its Gulf neighbors, including Kuwait’s oil headquarters.

Trump, in renewing his threats to target Iran’s civilian infrastructure, used an expletive in a social media post and told Axios he will be “blowing up everything over there” if Iran doesn’t make a deal. He said he plans to hold a news conference at 1 pm on Monday and also posted about a Tuesday 8 pm deadline, without offering details.

On March 26, Trump gave Iran a 10-day deadline to reopen Hormuz, which would expire Monday evening. His threat to bomb civilian power plants could constitute a war crime under international law. Late Saturday, US forces rescued an airman from Iran after his fighter jet was shot down on April 2 during a combat mission. Trump hailed the dramatic rescue operation, where the US deployed dozens of aircraft to retrieve the injured crew member from a mountainous area, a day after a second person from the same F-15E jet was rescued. The mission spanned two days and involved hundreds of special operations troops, with US aircraft dropping bombs and firing on Iranian convoys to keep them away from the aviator’s hiding area, the New York Times reported.

House Intelligence Chairman Rick Crawford, an Arkansas Republican, said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures that the US didn’t sustain any casualties but had to destroy “a couple” of US aircraft on the ground in Iran to avoid having them fall into enemy hands. The downing of US aircraft pierced the aura of invincibility Trump has sought to project as the war with Iran enters a second month. Iran’s attacks have brought the Strait of Hormuz — through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas normally flows — close to a standstill, lifting energy prices and rattling global markets.

Mehdi Tabatabaei, a deputy for communications and information at the Iranian president’s office, said Sunday that Tehran would reopen the strait only when damages from the war are “fully compensated from a portion of its transit toll revenues.” Fifteen ships have passed through the strait with permission from Iran in the past 24 hours, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, adding that’s still about 90% lower than before the start of the conflict. Oil prices have been roiled by the conflict and soaring costs for products such as jet fuel and diesel are threatening a renewed wave of inflation. OPEC+ members raised their production quotas for May in a symbolic move as the war constrains production and shipments from several of the alliance’s largest members. Oil gained in early trading Monday in Asia.

In the US, average national retail gasoline prices have topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022. Crossing that critical psychological threshold brings some political risk to the Trump administration and Republicans as consumers grow increasingly concerned over the cost of living in the months ahead of November’s midterms. But it won’t be easy for any side to end the conflict. Both the US and Iran have rejected each other’s demands, while Israel has made clear it wants to inflict further damage to Tehran’s military capabilities. Israel assesses that Iran still has more than 1,000 missiles capable of reaching it, while Hezbollah’s arsenal in Lebanon includes as many as 10,000 shorter-range rockets, according to military briefings cited by Israeli media this weekend.

Israel said it struck a petrochemical complex in southwestern Iran, where Tehran said five people were killed and 170 others wounded. Bahrain said a drone attack started a fire at storage facilities belonging to the state energy company Bapco Energies, though it was later extinguished without causing any casualties. Kuwait’s oil sector faced a fresh barrage of attacks on Sunday with drone strikes causing fires at its refining arm and petrochemical facilities. Those came hours after Kuwait Petroleum Corp.’s headquarters, which also houses the country’s oil ministry, was set ablaze in a similar attack. A separate strike on power and water desalination plants caused significant damage, putting two generation units out of service.

Borouge PLC suspended operations at a petrochemicals plant in Abu Dhabi after multiple fires broke out from falling debris following interceptions of Iranian attacks, the government media office said. Israel said Sunday it struck more than 120 air defense and missile systems in central and western Iran over the past 24 hours. The country’s defense minister threatened further attacks on Iranian infrastructure. An Iranian missile barrage targeted an industrial site in southern Israel, where shrapnel caused minor damage at a factory with no injuries reported, the country’s fire department said. Iran announced Saturday that Iraq would be exempt from its shipping restrictions in the strait, allowing for as much as 3 million barrels a day of Iraqi oil cargoes. An Iraqi official struck a cautious note, saying volumes would depend on whether shipping companies are willing to risk entering the strait. Oman’s Foreign Ministry said in a post on X on Sunday that it discussed with Iran possible options to ensure “smooth flow” through Hormuz.