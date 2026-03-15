Trump says Kharg Island totally demolished, may strike again 'just for fun'

US President Donald Trump said American strikes have “totally demolished” Iran’s Kharg Island , the country’s main oil export hub, and warned that Washington could launch further attacks “just for fun”.

In a nearly 30-minute telephone interview with NBC News on Saturday, Trump said the United States was continuing its military campaign against Iran while also seeking international support to secure the Strait of Hormuz , a vital chokepoint for global energy trade.

Kharg Island strikes

Trump confirmed that US forces had targeted Kharg Island , a strategic Iranian island that handles most of the country’s crude oil exports.

“We totally demolished Kharg Island, but we may hit it a few more times just for fun,” Trump said in the interview.

He added that while the strikes had caused severe damage, the US had avoided destroying major energy infrastructure that would take years to rebuild. “We’ve totally decimated it,” Trump said. “Except, as you know, I didn’t do anything having to do with the energy lines, because having to rebuild that would take years.” The US Central Command earlier said it had carried out “precision strikes” on around 90 military targets, including naval mine storage facilities and missile bunkers. The conflict between the US, Israel and Iran entered its third week, with both sides signalling preparations for a prolonged confrontation.

'No deal yet with Iran' Trump said Tehran had expressed willingness to negotiate an end to the war but insisted that Washington was not ready to reach an agreement. “Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he said. When asked what those terms might involve, Trump declined to elaborate, saying only that any agreement would have to be “very solid”. He indicated that Iran abandoning nuclear ambitions entirely would be part of any deal. Trump also said the US military campaign had already degraded Iran’s capabilities.

“We’ve knocked out most of their missiles. We’ve knocked out most of their drones. We knocked out their manufacturing of missiles and drones, largely. Within two days, it’ll be totally decimated,” he said. Strait of Hormuz security push Trump said Washington was working with several countries to secure the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large share of global oil and gas shipments pass. He urged countries dependent on the route to deploy naval forces to protect shipping. “Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

In the NBC interview, he said several countries had already committed to the idea but did not identify them. “They’ve not only committed, but they think it’s a great idea,” he said. Trump added that US forces would be “sweeping the strait very strongly” amid concerns that Iran could deploy naval mines. Questions over Iran’s leadership The US president also questioned whether Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was alive, noting that he had not appeared publicly since assuming the role after his father’s death. “I don’t know if he’s even alive. So far, nobody’s been able to show him,” Trump said.