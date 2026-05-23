Trump likely to decide by Sunday on resuming war with Iran: Report

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he was meeting with his negotiators to discuss Iran's latest offer and would likely decide by Sunday whether to resume the war, US media outlet Axios reported.

Trump told Axios that it was a "solid 50/50" as to whether he would be able to make a "good" deal or else "blow them to kingdom come." The US President said he would meet with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the proposal from Tehran. Vice President J D Vance, who is in Ohio, is likely to return to Washington to join the meeting.

Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir was in Tehran to discuss with the negotiators on the fine print of the peace deal. In Delhi, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "There's been some progress done, some progress made.Even as I speak to you now, there's some work being done.There is a chance that, whether it's later today, tomorrow (Sunday), in a couple of days, we may have something to say." Rubio, who is on a four-day visit to India, said the President has said one way or the other, Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, the Strait needs to be open without tolls, and Tehran needs to turn over its highly enriched uranium.