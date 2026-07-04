Trump marks 250 yrs of US Independence with proclamation, grants 6 pardons

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) proclaimed July 4, 2026, as the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the 'Declaration of Independence', signed pardons for six people who were prosecuted under the Biden administration, and departed for South Dakota to deliver Independence Eve remarks at Mount Rushmore.

In his proclamation marking America's 250th Independence anniversary, Trump declared, "Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim July 4, 2026, as the 250th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration of Independence. I urge all Americans to proudly observe this day with all due ceremony to honour the glorious heritage, history, and accomplishments of our beloved Republic."

The proclamation celebrated the nation's founding, its historical milestones and outlined Trump's vision for what he described as a "new American Golden Age." "We will continue to adventure into the cosmos, returning Americans to the lunar surface for all time to come and charging ahead to plant the Stars and Stripes among the red dunes of Mars. We will seize the new frontiers of artificial intelligence and quantum discovery, unleash the boundless energy beneath our soil, and expand the wealth and abundance of the American People," the proclamation said. It added, "Today, as one American People, we celebrate and carry forward the spirit our Founders kindled in Philadelphia and enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and with God's help, we will prevail in making our beloved Nation stronger, prouder, richer, and greater than ever before."

Trump also announced that he had pardoned six individuals, who he said were prosecuted under the Biden Administration. In a post on Truth Social, he said, "It is my Great Honor to have just signed Pardons for six people who were persecuted by the Biden Administration, and were in, or being sent to, prison, for 'fixing their car.' While I know this sounds ridiculous, it is nevertheless a fact, and part of the Weaponization and Stupidity that our Country had to endure during four long years of Sleepy Joe Biden. I am setting them all free, right now !" According to CNN, Trump did not identify the six individuals or provide further details about the allegations they faced. CNN, citing a senior White House official, reported that Trump met senior officials earlier on Friday (local time) to discuss the pardons, which relate to people convicted of violating the Clean Air Act, a federal law aimed at reducing emissions and improving air quality.