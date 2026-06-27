Trump may visit India next year, trade deal close to finalisation: Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US is seeking to ​arrange a visit to India by President Donald Trump early next year as the countries work on a bilateral trade deal, Indian media outlet IANS reported on Saturday.

Rubio is likely ‌to travel to India this ​year to prepare for ​the president's visit, he told IANS in an interview.

"We're ​working towards sometime early next year to have the president come," Rubio said, according to IANS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Trump last week on the sidelines of ​a summit of the Group of Seven industrial ‌powers in France. Trump said that they had a "very good" ​conversation.