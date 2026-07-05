Trump mixes patriotism and politics at US 250th anniversary event

US President Donald Trump marked the 250th anniversary of the United States on Saturday with a campaign-style speech that renewed his calls for tighter voting restrictions, warned that "communists" could gain ground in the country, and highlighted what he described as his administration's achievements.

After a storm-related delay of nearly two hours, Trump appeared on the National Mall in Washington to deliver a speech that combined appeals to patriotism with attacks on perceived ideological threats at home and abroad.

Trump praised American achievements, including military victories, the Moon landing and the Wright brothers' pioneering flight, as well as the country's system of government. He also urged Congress to pass legislation that would restrict mail-in ballots and require proof of citizenship to register to vote, said he had "wiped out" Iran's military, and warned against the rise of communism in the United States.

"We like to stop a threat like that immediately and before it begins. It's like a cancer — you've got to cut it out and you've got to cut it out fast," he said. The Republican president has repeatedly referred to left-wing Democratic candidates who have won a series of primary elections as "communists", though he did not explicitly do so during Saturday's speech. Before Trump, US presidents generally avoided making in-person appearances at July 4 celebrations, but he has blurred the distinction between official commemorations and campaign-style political events. Apart from a similar address delivered by Trump in 2019, no US president has spoken on the National Mall on Independence Day since 1951.

Visitors waited for hours to enter the event amid heightened security and temperatures reaching 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius). The record-breaking heat wave forced the cancellation of several parades and other events in the area. Authorities ordered an evacuation when thunderstorms approached, forcing spectators to shelter in nearby museums and government buildings before they were allowed to return. Trump had said earlier in the week that he would "make a really long speech" at Saturday's rally "just to show that I can do anything". Instead, the address lasted less than 40 minutes, much shorter than many of his previous speeches.

The white nationalist organisation Patriot Front also appeared in Washington, marching through the capital earlier in the day and travelling on Metro trains serving the region. Police said they had received no reports of violence. The Trump administration's Freedom 250 initiative has largely sidelined a non-partisan body established in 2016 to oversee the country's 250th anniversary celebrations. Much of the 1.5-mile (2.4-km) National Mall has been fenced off for a "Great American State Fair", featuring attractions such as a Ferris wheel alongside displays by conservative groups and defence contractors. Freedom 250 says the fair is intended to showcase the people and innovations that make the US "the greatest nation on Earth". Several Democratic-led states declined to send delegations, while many scheduled performers withdrew, citing concerns over partisanship. Trump formally launched the celebrations with a rally on June 24.

Crowds were sparse initially but increased in recent days, leading to long queues at entrances. Gift shops and restaurants at Smithsonian Institution museums near the event reported near-record sales on Friday, according to Smithsonian executive Frank DiGiovine. Other Freedom 250 events include a faith rally featuring predominantly conservative Christian speakers and several sporting events, including a mixed martial arts card scheduled on the White House grounds for Trump's 80th birthday on June 14. An IndyCar race in Washington is planned for August. The Freedom 250 organisation also sponsored "Freedom Trucks" that critics say present an overly religious interpretation of American history while glossing over issues such as slavery and racial injustice.