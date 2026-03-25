Trump names Huang, Zuckerberg to 13-member science and tech council

US President Donald Trump appointed Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Oracle Executive Chairman Larry Ellison and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to a council that will weigh in on AI policy and other issues, the White House said on Wednesday.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and AMD CEO Lisa Su are also part of the initial batch of 13 members from the industry named to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST).

Trump has made securing US leadership in artificial intelligence a priority of his second term, framing the technology as a defining arena of strategic competition with China.