Trump officials vow legal fight against Anthropic over AI tool ban

By Rachel Metz

The Trump administration vowed a legal fight to oust Anthropic PBC from all US government agencies following a dispute over how the company’s artificial intelligence technology would be used.

“For national security reasons, the terms of service for plaintiff Anthropic PBC’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology have become unacceptable to the Executive Branch,” the US Justice Department, which is representing the government, said Tuesday in a court filing.

Anthropic, the maker of the Claude chatbot, sued to block a declaration by the Defense Department that the company posed a risk to the US supply chain, escalating a high-stakes dispute over safeguards on AI technology used by the military. Anthropic, which wants limits on how its products are deployed, argued a prolonged legal fight could cost it billions of dollars in lost revenue.

The company is asking the court to issue a preliminary injunction to block the government’s ban from staying in effect while the legal fight plays out. In their filing, DOJ lawyers alleged that during Defense Department negotiations in early 2026 with Anthropic to add a provision to its contract that lets Pentagon use its technology for any lawful purpose, Anthropic “refused” to accept the term due to its usage policies for Claude. Throughout the negotiations, “Anthropic’s behavior more generally caused the department to question whether Anthropic represented a trusted partner with whom the department was willing to contract in this highly sensitive area,” according to the filing.

The agency also became worried that letting Anthropic continue to access its technical and operational warfighting systems “would introduce unacceptable risk” into Defense Department supply chains, according to the filing. “After all, AI systems are acutely vulnerable to manipulation, and Anthropic could attempt to disable its technology or preemptively alter the behavior of its model either before or during ongoing warfighting operations, if Anthropic — in its discretion — feels that its corporate “red lines” are being crossed,” the lawyers wrote. Emil Michael, US Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, said in a filing that Anthropic showed “hostility” in its negotiations with the Pentagon. The company “appears to be taking a negotiation posture meant principally to benefit its public perception that is not centered on truth or fact,” he added.

An Anthropic spokesperson said the company is reviewing the government’s filing. A hearing is set for Tuesday. “Seeking judicial review does not change our longstanding commitment to harnessing AI to protect our national security, but this is a necessary step to protect our business, our customers, and our partners,” the spokesperson said. At the direction of President Donald Trump, the Pentagon and other federal agencies are shifting their AI work to other providers based on a risk designation typically reserved for companies from countries the US views as adversaries. The startup had demanded assurances from the government that its AI wouldn’t be used for mass surveillance of Americans or autonomous weapons deployment.