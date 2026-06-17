Trump on Iran truce: 'If I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the ceasefire agreement reached this week with Iran was not final and warned that he could resume bombing if he did not like it.

"It's a memorandum of understanding. And if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head," Trump said at a Group of Seven (G7) summit in France.

"If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK?"

The remarks came as G7 leaders welcomed the interim deal to end the war in Iran, while calling for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and pledging to diversify energy supply routes to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz.

G7 backs interim accord The leaders met in the French town of Evian-les-Bains, an hour's drive along the shore of Lake Geneva from where the memorandum is due to be signed at a ceremony across the Swiss border on Friday. The US-Iran agreement is expected to launch negotiations towards a final settlement to end the war, which has killed more than 7,000 people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon. "We underline the need for the negotiation ... to address the threats posed by Iran in the region and beyond and ensure that they never obtain a nuclear weapon," the leaders said in a statement.

The G7 summit gave Trump a chance to present his deal with Iran to allies Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. They share Washington's concerns about Iran's nuclear programme and other issues, but never endorsed his decision to go to war. They also worry Tehran has gained leverage by withstanding the superpower onslaught and asserting control over the Strait of Hormuz. Hormuz and Lebanon The leaders said they were ready to contribute to implementation of the accord, with a coalition led by Britain and France set to help secure shipping once the Strait of Hormuz reopens. The memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran this week, though not yet public, extends a ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days to allow them to negotiate a permanent truce. The deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz from Friday and end the US blockade of Iranian ports.

Trump says the agreement states that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon, a restatement of Iran's official position since the 1970s. US officials say further discussions will lead to the removal or destruction of its enriched uranium stockpile. A key unresolved issue is Lebanon. Iran says the ceasefire must also end hostilities there and that a permanent deal must lead to an Israeli withdrawal. Israel, which was excluded from the US-Iran peace negotiations, says it will not withdraw and reserves the right to use military force. Israeli forces still occupy a swathe of southern Lebanon, where more than a million people have been driven from their homes, while Hezbollah remains undefeated. The rift has led Trump to publicly berate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.