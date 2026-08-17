Trump orders Pentagon to scale back US-South Korea joint military drills

President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the Pentagon to scale back joint exercises with South Korea after he said it declined to help denuclearise Iran.

The announcement comes days before one of two scheduled large-scale joint annual exercises between South Korean and US troops are set to begin this week.

It also comes just days after North Korea resumed ballistic missile testing activities that are banned by the UN.

The allies have said the 11-day exercises are meant to strengthen their readiness against threats from North Korea, and reiterated that they are defensive in nature.