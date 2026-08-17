Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchUPI MDR DebateStocks to BuyWhatsApp Pay GrowthScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / World News / Trump orders Pentagon to scale back US-South Korea joint military drills

Trump orders Pentagon to scale back US-South Korea joint military drills

The move comes after Trump said South Korea declined to help denuclearise Iran, days before the allies are set to begin their annual 11-day joint exercises

Donald Trump,Trump
It also comes just days after North Korea resumed ballistic missile testing activities that are banned by the UN (Photo: Reuters)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 7:22 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the Pentagon to scale back joint exercises with South Korea after he said it declined to help denuclearise Iran.

The announcement comes days before one of two scheduled large-scale joint annual exercises between South Korean and US troops are set to begin this week.

It also comes just days after North Korea resumed ballistic missile testing activities that are banned by the UN.

The allies have said the 11-day exercises are meant to strengthen their readiness against threats from North Korea, and reiterated that they are defensive in nature.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel strikes Lebanon again, 11 dead; Iran still defiant on Hormuz control

Russia carries out wave of airstrikes on Ukraine, kills two at steel plant

UK hospitals unprepared for heat as 'horrific' conditions grip wards

Category 1 hurricane Lala lashes Hawaii's Big Island, but avoids landfall

Thousands evacuate after Indonesia quake kills 53, hampers rescue efforts

Topics :Donald TrumpSouth KoreaPentagonUS PentagonTrump administration

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 7:22 AM IST

Next Story