Donald Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' Iranian boats in Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he has ordered the US military to “shoot and kill” Iranian small boats in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be… that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz.”

He added, “There is to be no hesitation.”

Trump also said that mine-clearing operations are underway in the waterway, stating, “Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now.”

He further directed an increase in such activity, saying, “I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level.”

Earlier in the day, the US military said it had seized another tanker allegedly linked to the smuggling of Iranian oil. The development came a day after Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guards took control of two vessels in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The US Defence Department released a video showing American personnel boarding the oil tanker Majestic X, which was intercepted in the Indian Ocean. “We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate,” the Pentagon said in a statement. Ship-tracking data placed the Majestic X in the Indian Ocean between Sri Lanka and Indonesia, in roughly the same area where another tanker, Tifani, had earlier been seized by US forces. The vessel was reportedly headed towards Zhoushan, China.