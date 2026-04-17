Trump picks former US Deputy Surgeon General Erica Schwartz for CDC

By Jessica Nix

President Donald Trump has named a former US deputy surgeon general to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a conventional choice for an agency that’s been embroiled in chaos.

Trump nominated Erica Schwartz, also a retired rear admiral in the Commissioned Corps of the US Public Health Service, according to a post on Truth Social Thursday. Schwartz, who holds medical and law degrees, would be the fourth CDC leader during Trump’s second term if confirmed by the Senate.

“She is a STAR!” Trump wrote in his post.

The CDC, which tracks public health threats and guides vaccine policy, has had a tumultuous year under Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The agency has seen a mass exodus of senior career staff and is currently responding to the largest measles outbreak in decades. The CDC was also the target of a shooting in August after a gunman, motivated by the Covid vaccine, opened fire on its campus. Immunization policy under Kennedy has been upended, and the previous director was fired after clashing with Kennedy on vaccines.

Picking Schwartz suggests the Trump administration may be moving away from health leaders closely aligned with Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again movement and its vaccine skepticism. Aaron Siri, a prominent anti-vaccine lawyer who also served as Kennedy’s personal attorney during his presidential campaign, criticized the choice on social media. “Trump’s pick to head the CDC, Erica Schwartz, would likely be a disaster,” he wrote on X. “This agency does not need another cheerleader for industry; it needs a regulator over industry.” However, Schwartz is likely to have an easier time getting through Senate confirmation, where other potential top health officials have hit a roadblock. Surgeon General nominee Casey Means, the administration’s second nominee for the position, does not have a clear path to confirmation. The White House originally named former Congressman Dave Weldon to lead the agency last year, but his nomination was pulled before his hearing over his past controversial comments on vaccines.

Trump also announced the leadership team that will support Schwartz, who holds a medical degree from Brown University and a law degree from the University of Maryland. He also announced that Sara Brenner, a preventive medicine and public health doctor at the Food and Drug Administration, will serve as Kennedy’s senior counselor for public health. Former Walmart Inc. executive Sean Slovenski will serve as a deputy director and chief operating officer. Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Jennifer Shuford will serve as the chief medical officer and deputy director. “I think this new team is really going to be able to revolutionize CDC and get it back on track and get it doing the job that it is better than any other health agency in the world,” Kennedy said at a budget hearing Thursday minutes before Trump announced the new team.