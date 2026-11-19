US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday held bilateral talks ahead of three-way talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The meeting marked the first time Trump and Putin have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year that failed to broker a deal to ease Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Wonderful things can come out of this - or at least start," Trump said after joining Putin for the one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, calling Putin "my friend." "We've had a great relationship for many years," Trump said after shaking hands with Putin. Their meeting together lasted roughly 40 minutes.