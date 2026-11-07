Trump, Qatar's emir discuss West Asia de-escalation; 30 killed in Yemen

US President Donald Trump has discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions in West Asia in a telephone call with Qatar's emir, the latter's office said Friday, as the region remained on edge over possibility of renewed US military action against Iran.

In another development, airstrikes at a popular market in a city in neighbouring Yemen killed at least 30 people Friday, the health ministry run by the country's Houthi rebels said.

Trump discusses de-escalation efforts with Qatar's emir The telephone call between Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani centred on international efforts to end tensions, according to a statement from the Qatari ruler's media office. The two, in particular, discussed Qatar's mediation efforts aimed at reaching "a comprehensive agreement that ends the crisis and achieves security and stability in the region." Qatar has been mediating between the United States and Iran to end the war. Qatar and other US-allied Gulf Arab countries came under heavy fire by Iran earlier in the US-Iran war and have been anxious to avoid a new escalation that could leave them vulnerable to attacks.

During the call, Sheik Tamim "stressed the importance of continuing dialogue and adopting diplomatic means to resolve disputes, sparing the region further escalation, and ensuring freedom of maritime navigation and the security of energy supplies," according to the statement. Araghchi continues telephone diplomacy with regional counterparts Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate phone calls with his Iraqi and Tunisian counterparts on Friday to outline diplomatic progress aimed at easing tensions in the region. Araghchi outlined in his call with Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein the Islamic Republic's vision to resume negotiations with the US, according to Iraq's News Agency. Araghchi said Iran's vision, which he said was presented to the US before the midterm elections, includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, setting a timetable for the start of negotiations, and adding issues related to Iran's nuclear program, Iraq's state media said.

Earlier this week, he talked with Turkey and Gulf leaders about regional developments and securing freedom of maritime navigation. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stressed the need to prioritise diplomatic solutions during a call Thursday with Araghchi. Abdelatty urged all sides to display flexibility and compromise to reach a political solution and avoid further escalation, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nader Zaki said. One of the deadliest strikes in Yemen since fighting resumed Airstrikes hit a popular market in southwestern Yemen on Friday, killing at least 30 people, according to an official with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. If said, it was one of the deadliest attacks since fighting resumed between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces.

Yemen's Saudi-backed military and the Houthi rebels traded accusations over responsibility for the deadly airstrike on the market. The Associated Press could not independently verify their claims. Another eight people were wounded in the airstrikes on the market in al-Waziyah in the province of Taiz, a Houthi health ministry spokesperson, Anees Alsabahi, said on X. Taiz is mostly controlled by the Houthis, who have besieged the provincial capital, where the Saudi-allied government and its forces are based. Italians detained in West Bank Italy's Foreign Ministry said Friday it was seeking the release of several Italians detained by Israel authorities in the occupied West Bank while assisting Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest.