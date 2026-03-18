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Trump asks if 'finishing off' Iran would make 'allies' reopen Hormuz Strait

Trump questioned whether stronger action against Iran would compel allies to secure the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting tensions over burden-sharing in safeguarding global trade routes

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (File Photo: Bloomberg)
Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 6:41 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump in a series of posts on Truth Social on Wednesday questioned whether "finishing off" Iran would compel America's allies to finally respond to calls to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
 
In one post, Trump raised the possibility of further action against Iran and linked it to the response of allied nations.
 
"I wonder what would happen if we ‘finished off’ what is left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the countries that use it — we don’t — be responsible for the so-called ‘Strait’? That would get some of our non-responsive ‘allies’ in gear, and fast!!!"
 
Trump's post on the role of allies comes as European nations have been loath to enter or commit resources to a war that was not of their making, despite the critical role the Strait of Hormuz plays in global trade.
 
In a separate post, Trump reiterated his position on Iran’s role in global security matters.
 
"Remember, for all of those absolute ‘fools’ out there, Iran is considered by everyone to be the NUMBER ONE STATE SPONSOR OF TERROR. We are rapidly putting them out of business!"
 
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Topics :Donald TrumpNATOUnited StatesIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

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