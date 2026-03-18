Trump asks if 'finishing off' Iran would make 'allies' reopen Hormuz Strait

US President Donald Trump in a series of posts on Truth Social on Wednesday questioned whether "finishing off" Iran would compel America's allies to finally respond to calls to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In one post, Trump raised the possibility of further action against Iran and linked it to the response of allied nations.

"I wonder what would happen if we ‘finished off’ what is left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the countries that use it — we don’t — be responsible for the so-called ‘Strait’? That would get some of our non-responsive ‘allies’ in gear, and fast!!!"