Trump reiterates pre-poll promise of $5,000 'dividend' for every US adult

US President Donald Trump has again reiterated his promise of a USD 5,000 "Trump Dividend" for every adult citizen, saying the payment "will happen" and linking it to the economic gains and revenue generated by the United States.

In a Truth Social post on Friday (local time), Trump said the proposed dividend was being criticised by Democrats who, according to him, were hoping that it would not be implemented.

"The $5,000 Trump Dividend, given to all Adults in the United States due to the fact that our Country is taking in Trillions of Dollars of Economic Development, Investment, and Pure Sucess, is being criticized by 'Dumocrats' who are hoping that it never happens - But it will!" Trump said.

Trump cited the passage of "The Great Big Beautiful Bill" and a $1,776 payment he said he gave to US military personnel last year as examples of initiatives that critics had said could not be implemented. The "Great Big Beautiful Bill" is the popular nickname for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), a major US federal tax and spending law signed by President Donald Trump on July 4, 2025. "As an example, the Dumocrats said The Great Big Beautiful Bill, one of the largest ever approved by Congress, or signed into Law by a President happened, despite the Dumocrats saying it would be impossible to get approved," he said.

"Or the Gift of $1776 that I gave last year to our Military, was an almost guaranteed Non Starter, everyone said it could not be done, but it was, our Military Patriots got the money, and loved it," Trump added. Reiterating his commitment to the proposed payment, Trump said Americans deserved the dividend and urged them to vote Republican. "When I say something, I mean it! The $5,000 Dividend will happen because the People of our Country deserve it. Vote Republican," he said. Earlier on Thursday (local time), Trump had reiterated his claim that the United States was collecting trillions of dollars through tariffs imposed on other countries and linked the funds to his promise of a USD 5,000 "Trump dividend" for every adult.

Trump had announced that his administration would provide a "Trump dividend" of USD 5,000 for every adult citizen. However, according to Trump's earlier remarks, the proposed welfare scheme will only be realised if Republicans come to power in the November midterm elections. "If Republicans win the midterms, we'll provide a Trump Dividend -- $5,000 for every adult citizen --- which we can do because we're taking in trillions in new investment. We'll make the Trump Tax Cuts permanent. Democrats will steal more of your money," Trump said. "If we win the midterms, we will provide Trump dividend, $5,000 for every adult citizen in our country. And we can do that because our country has never done better. We're taking in trillions, trillions of dollars. There's never been any country, not even close, that's come anywhere near. So it's $5,000 for every adult. We love our adults. It's about time we take care of our adults," he added.

While addressing a gathering at the Republican Party's midterm convention in Dallas on Wednesday (local time), Trump said his administration will make the tax cuts permanent because Democrats want to end the same. He said that Democrats were the only group that promises "major tax hikes" and intends to end tax cuts. "We will make all Trump tax cuts. We're going to take those beautiful tax cuts. We're going to make them permanent because the Democrats want to end all those tax cuts. They want you to pay much higher taxes. I never got it. All my life, I've watched politicians say, 'We will cut your taxes', even if they didn't mean it, to be honest with you. This is the only group I've ever seen. They say, 'We are going to give you a major tax hike," he added.