President Donald Trump bristled Monday at suggestions he's been too focused on White House building projects, and that they might have distracted him during the nationwide grounding of all planes, even insisting, "You don't see me on a scaffold." Speaking publicly for the first time about last week's air traffic snarls caused by a router issue in the ageing air traffic control system, Trump got defensive during a lengthy - sometimes testy - exchange with reporters as he left the White House for his trip to Asia, He faulted old technology and Democrats for the incident that caused upheaval at the country's airports - especially his predecessor, President Joe Biden. "I don't take any responsibility" for Friday's ground stop, Trump said, explaining his Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was in charge.

"What you saw on Friday was very, very old equipment that had a heart attack," the president said. He later noted: "Incredibly, everybody was safe. Nobody was hurt. No crashes, no nothing." Referring to his administration's efforts to make improvements, he added, "the only responsibility should be, for 40 years they should have done this." Trump was silent on the chaos until Sunday, when he posted on social media blasting his Democratic predecessor and asking Congress for more money to cover the cost of system improvements. His blame-shifting and the congressional Democratic finger-pointing follow a familiar pattern of Trump seeking to say others were a fault during major crises - and underscore political divisions that could widen when Democrats take control of Congress in January, with scrutiny of his administration accelerating.

The problems with ageing equipment at the Federal Aviation Administration date back decades, well before even the first Trump administration, and past efforts to modernise the system have come up short. The last major effort to overhaul air traffic control, called NextGen, started in 2003 and consumed more than $15 billion over the years. Airline passengers suffered more woes Monday when United Airlines said it was experiencing a systemwide outage that was affecting departing flights. The airline resolved the issue about 1 1/2 hours after pilots first began reporting problems to air traffic controllers. Trump says he spends very little time on White House overhaul On Monday, when pressed about his priorities, the president spent far more time defending his extensive efforts to mold the White House to his own, often gold and gilded, tastes than he did talking about his administration's response to the ground stop.

"I spend very little time" on building projects Trump said, adding, "You don't see me on a scaffold." He said the large granite helicopter landing pad he had built on the South Lawn had received "great reviews" and had replaced broken stone walkways and common areas. He also defended the sprawling ballroom being erected, which is larger than the rest of the White House, saying it "fits like a glove." "See this stone? Get your cameras on it," he commanded of reporters on the South Lawn. "This stone was badly broken." Pressed further, he told a reporter, "You're so pathetic," then continued that he had "a responsibility to make sure the symbol of our country is in decent shape." The president suggested that the White House had previously had broken windows and columns that were "in horrible condition," even though the extensive damage he described wasn't visible before he ordered so many building projects.

Asked further about who was funding so much work, Trump responded: "This doesn't cost money. This is peanuts." The full extent of the costs of his many projects is unknown. Trump also sought to justify the unusually personal role he's taken in the parade of building projects at the White House, telling a reporter: "This is called talent. You don't have talent." The Trump administration is seeking additional funding Duffy, who made the decision Friday to ground the planes, has also pushed Congress for billions more dollars to upgrade a system he said had been neglected for decades. Duffy said the problem began when a federal contractor was replacing a section of old copper wire with new fibre wire, causing the system to overload.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that "excessive data" was flooding the system "at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds." That deluge created instability with "aircraft communications and radar feeds," the agency said. Duffy said Sunday that billions of dollars are needed to build new architecture for the network and said companies - including ATT, Verizon and Lumen - are ready to deploy it as soon as the money is there. Upgrading the nation's air transportation system is an effort that Congress has dedicated significant sums to in recent years. Under Biden, Congress approved a massive infrastructure bill that included $25 billion over five years for airport and air traffic control infrastructure improvements. Much of that money went to airport projects like new runways and taxiways and updated terminals.