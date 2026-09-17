Trump's 51st-state push drives Canada closer to the European Union

Early in his second term, President Trump wanted Canada so entwined with the United States that he even set out to make it the 51st state. Instead, he has driven Canada into the arms of the European Union, after antagonising the Canadians for months, taunting the country’s prime minister and waging a relentless trade war.

The invitation by the European Union on Wednesday for Canada to become an “associate member” is a sign of the knock-on effects of Trump’s brand of diplomacy, which often involves threatening countries that once were considered America’s closest friends.

And even if the gesture by the EU ends up being more symbolic than substantive, it shows how Trump is upending global relationships in ways that will be difficult to undo.