Trump's Board of Peace reaches agreement to disarm Hamas: What's the deal?

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced that the newly formed Board of Peace has reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the agreement marked a monumental step toward lasting peace and security and represented a major milestone in the implementation of his 20-Point Plan for Gaza.

He further described the agreement as a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian administration that would work closely with the Board of Peace. "This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people," he said. "At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks."

The announcement comes nine months after a US-brokered ceasefire was signed between Hamas and Israel. While Hamas and other Palestinian factions have confirmed that they have agreed to a document aimed at ending the conflict with Israel, there has been no official comment from Israel so far. How will the agreement be implemented? According to Trump, the agreement will be implemented in carefully structured phases, with the disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups taking place first. Israeli forces are expected to withdraw only after the disarmament process is completed and independently verified. Specific zones in Gaza will reportedly be identified and demilitarised, with the process moving to its next phase only after verification by an independent body. An International Stabilisation Force will then work alongside a new Palestinian police force to ensure Gaza's security and maintain law and order.

"As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbours," Trump said. He added that the arrangement would eventually place Gaza under the control of a new Palestinian government that serves its people and works alongside the Board of Peace. According to the Associated Press, US officials said the Gaza police force would hand over its weapons to the Board of Peace-backed Gaza administration within the next two weeks. Trump also thanked Egypt, Qatar and Turkey for their mediation efforts and praised his administration's role in securing the agreement.

Referring to the October 7 attack on Israel, Trump said Gaza would no longer pose a security threat. "The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will not be allowed to rebuild!" he wrote. "One year ago there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity. We have made historic progress and there is still much work to do," Trump added. How did Hamas agree to disarm? According to reports by Al Jazeera, Hamas held direct talks with mediators, including Qatar, Turkey and Egypt, before agreeing to sign on to the agreement.

Disarmament had long been regarded as one of the biggest sticking points in negotiations. Hamas has now agreed to hand over its weapons to the International Stabilisation Force as part of the deal. Earlier this month, Hamas announced that it had dissolved its government in Gaza and was preparing to transfer power to a United Nations-backed technical committee as part of the broader ceasefire agreement. What is Trump's 20-Point Plan for Gaza? The 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan is a US-backed framework unveiled by Trump alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in September 2025 to immediately end the conflict in Gaza, secure the release of hostages and rebuild the war-ravaged enclave.

The Hamas disarmament agreement forms one of its key components. The plan also calls on Hamas to dismantle its extensive tunnel network. It envisages the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the formation of a technocratic Palestinian government, the deployment of an international security force and the reconstruction of Gaza after more than two years of conflict. Trump said the agreement would help ensure that Gaza is no longer used as a base for attacks against Israel while creating conditions for long-term peace and stability. What is the Board of Peace? The announcement comes months after Trump formally launched the Board of Peace during the World Economic Forum in Davos. Initially proposed as part of his Gaza ceasefire initiative, the body was later expanded into a broader international conflict mediation platform.