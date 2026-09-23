Home / World News / Trump's Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan: Report

Trump's Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan: Report

The ​proposed plan ‌includes projected spending for ​temporary housing, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic ‌recovery ​and the ‌deployment of a ‌multinational security force

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US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 3:39 PM IST
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US President ​Donald Trump's Board of Peace will unveil a six-month, $2.45 billion ‌recovery plan ​for Gaza ​at a meeting ​of its members on Wednesday, Axios reported.
 
The ​proposed plan ‌includes projected spending for ​temporary housing, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic ‌recovery ​and the ‌deployment of a ‌multinational security force, ​the report added, citing a copy of ​the plan.
 
Reuters could not ‌immediately verify ‌the report. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpGazaGaza conflictUS aid to PalestinepalestineIsrael-Palestine

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 3:39 PM IST

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