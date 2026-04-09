Trump's hunt for Iran's uranium hindered by monitoring disruption

The US says it knows where Iran’s most sensitive nuclear material is buried and how to get it. The international inspectors who last saw the enriched uranium say that’s far from certain.

With much of the world’s focus on the Strait of Hormuz and the fragile cease fire that has largely held for the past 48 hours, the disconnect highlights Washington’s shifting priorities in the war it started: No one can currently verify the location or condition of Iran’s full stockpile of highly enriched uranium, material that could be used in a weapon within days if further processed.

Before inspections were disrupted by US and Israeli strikes on Iran in June 2025, the International Atomic Energy Agency had verified roughly 441 kilograms (972 pounds) of highly enriched uranium in the country. But since then, inspectors no longer have high confidence they know where all of the material is.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the US would work with Tehran to “dig up and remove” what he described as deeply buried nuclear material, asserting it has remained untouched since US strikes and is under constant satellite surveillance. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth went further, suggesting US forces could seize the material: “We’ll get it. We’ll take it — we’ll take it out.” But diplomats familiar with confidential assessments by the IAEA paint a starkly different picture. Inspectors have not been informed of any joint US-Iran plan to recover the uranium, according to two Vienna-based officials familiar with the agency’s work, who asked not to be named discussing sensitive information.

The relationship between Iran and the IAEA, meanwhile, has deteriorated to a new low since the latest round of attacks started on Feb. 28, they said, with virtually no possibility of restoring monitoring access in the near term. That leaves the global nuclear watchdog — and by extension the US — without a clear line of sight into one of the world’s most dangerous stockpiles. While Trump and Hegseth have suggested the full inventory is concentrated in tunnels near Isfahan’s nuclear site, diplomats said only about half is believed to be located there. The remainder is likely dispersed across facilities such as Natanz or Fordow — or other unknown locations. Iran warned the IAEA a year ago that it could remove containers of material to an undeclared site if it was threatened.

“Satellite imagery doesn’t do any good whatsoever in verifying the location of Iran’s uranium inventory,” said Robert Kelley, a US nuclear weapons engineer and former IAEA director. “The only reason the administration knows anything about the number of containers is because the IAEA has told them.” The challenge extends well beyond the known stockpile. Iran holds more than 8,000 kilograms of enriched uranium at various levels — material that would also need to be accounted for under any future agreement. Even if Washington and Tehran were to reach a deal to cooperate, diplomats say rebuilding a verifiable picture of Iran’s program could take years.

That’s because the infrastructure underpinning decades of monitoring has been damaged or destroyed. Centrifuge facilities have been hit, IAEA seals broken, and the chain of custody that allowed inspectors to track material over time has effectively collapsed. Some uranium may also have been released into the environment following strikes, further complicating efforts to measure and recover it. In practical terms, inspectors would need to reconstruct two decades of knowledge about Iran’s nuclear activities — a process that cannot be accelerated by political declarations. Complicated Effort The uncertainty also complicates any potential US effort to physically seize the material.

Hegseth has floated the possibility of special operations forces recovering the uranium, echoing past missions targeting sensitive assets. But without precise, independently verified intelligence, such operations would carry significant risks. For troops on the ground, Kelley said, the task could be reduced to counting containers rather than confirming their contents — a critical distinction when dealing with material that can be quickly repurposed. “It is direct-use material,” he said. “It’s a five-alarm fire. It could be converted in hours or days.” The lack of clarity over location raises the possibility that any operation could miss part of the stockpile, leaving residual material unaccounted for — and potentially accessible.

For Iran, that ambiguity may be an asset. “The Iranians very much have the upper hand,” said James Acton, a physicist and director at Washington’s Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. With uncertainty surrounding the stockpile, Tehran retains leverage in any negotiation, particularly as US priorities appear to be shifting. No Setback The broader question of whether military force has meaningfully set back Iran’s nuclear ambitions remains to be answered. Darya Dolzikova, a senior researcher at the Royal United Services Institute in London, said the strikes were never likely to eliminate the program entirely. “Iran’s nuclear program was never going to be eliminated through military means,” she said. “We simply don’t know what the damage is. We haven’t seen any credible damage assessments.”