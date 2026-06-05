Trump's lawyers sought to halt discovery in $10 billion BBC lawsuit

US President Donald Trump's lawyers asked ??a federal judge in May for a ​stay of the discovery process in his $10-billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC, pending the outcome of a request to shift such ??matters to a different judge.

Trump has accused the publicly funded broadcaster of defaming him by splicing together parts of a January 6, 2021, speech to make it appear that he directed supporters to storm the US ‌Capitol.

Trump's legal team said Magistrate Judge Enjolique ​Lett's "prior representation of a client that ​was directly adverse to President Trump creates an appearance of impropriety," in a request opposed by ​the BBC.

"The impetus ... appears to be the flat refusal by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, a third party that is represented by the same counsel as plaintiff, to provide any financial information under subpoena," the BBC's lawyers said. Trump's lawyers, however, said they sought only a brief ​stay until the reassignment request was decided. It was not immediately clear when such a ruling would be ‌made. The broadcaster and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Trump's lawsuit, ​filed in Florida in December, says the BBC violated a state law that bars deceptive and unfair trade practices. He is seeking damages of at least $5 billion on each of its two counts.

A spokesperson for Trump's ‌legal team told the Financial Times, which ​first reported the news on Friday, that ‌the BBC was liable for "intentionally and maliciously defaming him by distorting and manipulating his speech". In a ‌statement, ??the spokesperson added, "President Trump will continue to hold accountable the BBC and all those ​who traffic in fake news." In its bid to ascertain the financial impact of the film, the BBC has subpoenaed the trust, managed by Trump's eldest son, Donald ​Trump Jr, as the sole trustee, which holds the president's business interests and assets, the paper said.