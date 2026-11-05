Trump's many moods as midterm election results throw up 'blue wave'

It was a tough election night for US President Donald Trump as he lashed out at Republican candidates and even the media for the political reversals in the midterm elections.

Some of his reactions, reflected in Truth Social posts, were balanced, while others appeared to just vent off steam as poll results trickled in.

"The Fox News poll, always the worst, is so insulting with the questions they ask. Every question is a hit job, and every answer is BULLSHIT! This has been going on for years," Trump said about his favourite news channel.

Trump, who addressed 30 rallies urging voters to pretend that he was on the ballot, did a U-turn and blamed the electoral losses on the Republican candidates.

"I wasn't on the ballot, and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE," Trump said as the trends indicated a wave in favour of the Democrats. As the Republicans lost Texas, a strong red state, to the Democrats, Trump targeted outgoing Governor Gregg Abbott and questioned his commitment to the party. "If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn't become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn't have lost. He went back to his original formula, and it wasn't pretty," the president said. Trump uses the acronym RINO, which expands to Republican In Name Only.

A little while later, Trump declared he would be a political pundit and dissect the reasons for the defeat of the candidates in the midterms. "I'm going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost," Trump said. Trump also posted a photo of a red cap with 'veto' written in bold letters, suggesting that he would rule through executive orders for the remaining two years of his term in office. However, he appeared to have discounted the idea, as he suggested in media interviews that he was ready to work with the Democrats. "I don't want to be just sitting there for two years vetoing everything," Trump told Politico, a media outlet he had banned from covering the White House.