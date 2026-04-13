Trump's recent threats have no effect on Iranian nation: Speaker Ghalibaf

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said that recent threats issued by US President Donald Trump have "no effect on the Iranian nation," even as he signalled cautious progress in ongoing engagements between Iran and the United States.

According to remarks carried by Iranian state media and reported by Al Jazeera, Ghalibaf said Tehran had presented "very good initiatives" during talks with Washington, contributing to forward movement in the dialogue process.

Ghalibaf said, "Trump's recent threats have no effect on the Iranian nation and issued a warning to the US president, saying, if you fight, we will fight, and if you come forward with logic, we will deal with logic."

"We will not bow to any threats; let them test our will once again so that we can teach them a bigger lesson", he further said, reiterating Iran's firm stance against external pressure. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed confidence that Tehran would eventually concede to American demands, while simultaneously issuing a stern warning regarding the potential for total military devastation. Speaking to Fox News, the President suggested that Iran's return to the bargaining table is inevitable. "I predict they come back and they give us everything we want," Trump said. Emphasising the perceived lack of leverage on the part of the Iranian leadership, he added, "I want everything... They have no cards."

The President also stood by his recent provocative rhetoric, including a threat made last week that a "whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again." He argued that such hardline messaging was the primary catalyst for the recent diplomatic engagement. "When I say about a civilization, it really has changed. It really has. But think of it. They're allowed to say, 'Death to America. Death to this,'" Trump told Fox News. "And I make one statement. They say, 'Oh, such a big deal.' That statement got them to the bargaining table, and they haven't left it." The President's remarks follow the recent conclusion of marathon negotiations in Islamabad, which ended without a formal agreement.