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Trump's signature on dollar bills to mark 250th year of US Independence

The decision, taken by the US Treasury, coincides with the 250th anniversary celebrations of American Independence this year

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump’s signature to appear on US currency in historic first (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 7:12 AM IST
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US President Donald Trump's signature is set to feature on US paper currency soon, a first for a sitting president since the introduction of dollar bills in 1861.

The decision, taken by the US Treasury, coincides with the 250th anniversary celebrations of American Independence this year.

"In celebration of America's 250th anniversary, President Donald J Trump's signature alongside (Treasury) Secretary Scott Bessent's will soon appear on US currency, marking a first in history, and symbolizes @POTUS' leadership and dedication to our great nation will carry a lasting impact," US Treasurer Brandon Beach said in a post on X.

Earlier this month, a federal arts commission approved the final design for a 24-karat gold commemorative coin bearing Trump's image to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

"Under President Trump's leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability," Bessent said in a statement.

"There is no more powerful way to recognise the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the semiquincentennial," he said.

Beach said the president's mark on history as the architect of America's Golden Age economic revival is undeniable, adding that printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpTrump administrationUS TreasuryDollarUS Dollar

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 7:12 AM IST

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