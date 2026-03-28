Trump says 'Cuba's next', signals tougher stance amid West Asia conflict

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that Cuba was 'next'.

Trump, while delivering remarks at the Future Investment Initiative, gave remarks on Cuba after he was talking about US strikes on Iran.

"And Cuba's next, by the way. But pretend I didn't say that. Cuba's next," he said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Cuba was a disaster because its economic system does not work.

"The reason why Cuba doesn't have oil or fuel is because they want it for free. Cuba is a disaster because their economic system doesn't work," Rubio had said.

Earlier on March 26, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Thursday said that health should be protected at all costs and never be at the mercy of geopolitics, energy blockades and power outages with respect to Cuba.

Ghebreyesus said that the situation in Cuba is deeply concerning as the country struggles to maintain health service delivery. "Health should be protected at all costs and never be at the mercies of geopolitics, energy blockades and power outages. The situation in Cuba is deeply concerning as the country struggles to maintain health service delivery at a time of immense turbulence, leading to energy shortages that have been affecting health." The first boat in a humanitarian aid flotilla has arrived in Cuba to support the island amid a worsening US energy blockade that is deepening its economic and energy crises, as per Al Jazeera.