Trump says he thinks war in Ukraine will be settled, 'hopefully soon'

U.S. President ​Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had ??spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and he hoped the war in ‌Ukraine would soon ​be settled.

"I had ​a very good talk with President ​Putin," Trump said during a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the NATO summit in Turkey.

"We had a long ​talk, it lasted a long time. ‌And I also spoke with President Zelenskiy right ​after that. I think they both want to make a deal. ... I think we're going ‌to get it ​settled, hopefully soon."

Zelenskiy and ‌Trump are expected to meet at ‌the ??NATO summit on Wednesday following months ​of Ukraine's stepped-up attacks on Russia's energy sector, and Moscow's massive strikes ​that killed 50 people in Ukraine's capital in July alone.