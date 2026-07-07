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Trump says he will lift Turkey sanctions, decide on selling F-35s

Trump said the US would lift sanctions on Turkey and consider an F-35 fighter jet sale, signalling a shift in defence ties with Ankara

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US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 10:29 PM IST
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U.S. President ​Donald Trump said he would lift sanctions off Turkey ??and make a decision on a potential sale of F-35s to Ankara as he ‌began a meeting on Tuesday ​with Turkish ​President Tayyip Erdogan at a NATO summit. 
"We're going ​to be taking the sanctions off," Trump told reporters when asked about the measures imposed under the Countering America's Adversaries ​Through Sanctions Act.
 
In 2020, Washington imposed ‌CAATSA sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition ​of Russian S-400 air defense systems. It also removed Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet program, ‌a move ​Turkey called unjust and ‌illegal.
 
Trump was expected to throw his ‌support ??behind the potential sale of F-35s during ​the visit to Ankara, two sources familiar with the matter said on ​Tuesday, even as legal and congressional hurdles have yet to be ‌fully resolved.
 
"It's a decision we're going to ‌make," Trump said. He said he and Erdogan would also discuss trade.
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Topics :Donald TrumpTurkeyF-35 fighter jetTayyip Erdogan

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 10:29 PM IST

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