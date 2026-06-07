Trump says he would not unfreeze Iran's assets before peace deal is done

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with NBC News "Meet the Press" that he would not unfreeze Iranian assets or lift any sanctions before a peace deal is reached.

Trump said he would consider those steps after an agreement is done. "Comes after," he said. "Yeah. If they behave, if they do a good job, we start talking. Yeah." Trump also said that he was not demanding that Lebanon be a part of a short-term deal with Tehran.

"I think they'd like to see it, but I'm not demanding," Trump said in the interview recorded on Friday.

US and Israeli forces began strikes on Iran on February 28.