US President Donald Trump on Thursday said former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang came up “briefly” during his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding that their discussions largely focused on artificial intelligence (AI).

Talking to Fox News, Trump described Huang's exit from Nvidia a “tragedy” and called him a “brilliant man”. Trump was asked whether Huang's situation had featured in his conversation with Xi.

“We did not discuss it. I might have referred to it just briefly because it's such a tragedy. It's a tragedy. He's such a brilliant man,” Trump said.

The US President said AI had been a key subject during his dinner conversation with the Chinese counterpart. “We spoke the whole evening, and we talked about that (AI),” he said.

ALSO READ: Intel cuts more jobs amid CEO Lip-Bu Tan's push to restructure business Praising Huang's contribution to the technology industry, Trump added, “Some people can’t be replaced. He was 10 years ahead.” What is the controversy surrounding Jensen Huang? Huang's exit from Nvidia has come amid reports about his extramarital relationships, including an alleged affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based data company Megaspeed. The controversy has also raised questions about potential national security implications. US intelligence officials are examining Alice Huang's alleged links to China's intelligence services and whether she may have passed on sensitive information. Megaspeed was among companies using Nvidia chips to set up AI data centres in Southeast Asia and was suspected of diverting some of the chips to China. The company had been under investigation by the US Commerce Department since late 2024.