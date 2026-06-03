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Trump says Iran has agreed to forgo nuclear weapons, may meet Mojtaba

Asked about Khamenei's involvement in talks with the US on ending hostilities, Trump said, "He's involved, absolutely. ...I think they have a lot of respect for him"

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US President Donald Trump (File Photo: PTI)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 6:01 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump said Iran has agreed not to have a nuclear weapon and that he would probably meet with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khameneiat some point if things "work out".
 
"They've already agreed they're not going to have a nuclear weapon," Trump told "Pod Force One" in an interview broadcast on Wednesday, while speaking about Iran.
 
Asked about Khamenei's involvement in talks with the US on ending hostilities, Trump said, "He's involved, absolutely. ...I think they have a lot of respect for him." 
 
Trump said he was hearing Iran's leader was not doing too well but was giving his approval â€‹during the negotiations. Trump added that he had not had "the privilege of meeting" Khamenei.
 
"I'd like to meet him. We probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out," Trump said.
 
The US president said he viewed the Iran war as a success because â€‹the country's military had been defeated. The conflict, which began with US -Israeli strikes on February 28, has upended the global energy market and has proven â€‹unpopular with Americans months before November congressional elections.
 
"Iran's a big success," Trump said in the interview. "We'll see what happens. We're going to, we're working on a deal, and that happens fine. If it doesn't happen, that's OK too. We'll do it the other way."
 
He did not specify what that might mean, but has said in the past that the US would resume strikes.
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Topics :Donald TrumpUS Iran tensionsIsrael Iran ConflictUnited States

First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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