​US President Donald Trump said he spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping about artificial intelligence, and that reference to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang only came up "briefly."

Jensen ‌Huang resigned after revelations ​about extramarital affairs, including ​with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang.

"We did not ​discuss it. I might have referred to it just briefly because it's such a tragedy. It's a tragedy. He's such a brilliant man," Trump ​said in an interview with Fox News broadcast ‌on the network's "The Ingraham Angle" show on Wednesday.

US ​intelligence is trying to determine Alice Huang's ties to China's security ministry and what information she may ‌have passed on, people ​familiar with the matter ‌have said.