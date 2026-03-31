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Trump says nations upset by high fuel prices should 'go get your own oil'

His comments in a social media post on Tuesday came as average US gas prices shot past $4 a gallon

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President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 5:30 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said nations upset by high fuel prices should "go get your own oil" as Iran maintains its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump expressed his frustration toward allies that have been unwilling to help the US reopen the critical passageway in a social media post. "Go get your own oil," Trump wrote. He also said they should buy from the US because "we have plenty."  His comments in a social media post on Tuesday came as average US gas prices shot past $4 a gallon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpFuel pricesUS Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

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