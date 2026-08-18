Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there were no conversations taking place with Iran, and none were scheduled, adding that the Strait of Hormuz was open.

"There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Top Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said in comments published by state media on Tuesday that the Strait would remain shut until the U.S. met the conditions of an interim deal signed with Iran in June.