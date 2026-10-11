Home / World News / Trump says Russia and Ukraine reach 'energy ceasefire' but gives no details

Trump says Russia and Ukraine reach 'energy ceasefire' but gives no details

Trump says Russia and Ukraine have agreed to an immediate energy ceasefire but provides no details, while neither country has confirmed the agreement.

Donald Trump,Trump
The announcement comes a day after Trump blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for attacking diesel facilities in Russia and contributing to a global shortage.(Photo: PTI)
AP
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 8:25 PM IST
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Russia and Ukraine have agreed to an "energy ceasefire" without offering specifics on terms. Neither side immediately commented on such an agreement.
 The announcement comes a day after Trump blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for attacking diesel facilities in Russia and contributing to a global shortage. Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly attacked each other's energy infrastructure during the war.
 Trump's brief post said only that the ceasefire takes effect immediately and that both sides had agreed to it. "Do not break it!" he said in his social media post.
 The White House did not immediately clarify the president's post or add detail. 
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Topics :Donald TrumpRussiaRussia Ukraine Conflictceasefire violations

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First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 8:25 PM IST

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