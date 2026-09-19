Trump says son will repay Russian oligarch amid wedding party controversy

By Catherine Lucey and Josh Wingrove

President Donald Trump said his son, Donald Trump Jr., told him he was repaying a Russian oligarch for a wedding party, seeking to tamp down on an incident that has spurred fresh ethical questions.

“I asked about it. He said, ‘No, I’m paying him back, Dad,’ so, and that was a while ago, so I heard he’s paying him,” Trump told reporters Friday in the Oval Office when asked about the controversy.

“I understand that Don’s paid him back,” he said at one point.

Trump sought to downplay the matter, casting the oligarch as a friend of his son’s and saying it was common for those who know a bride or groom to pay for a wedding party.

“A person that he knows, I guess a friend of his, gave him a wedding party. That’s very common. I’ve heard of many people giving wedding parties,” Trump said. A person familiar with the matter also said the president’s son had made a repayment, though the total sum and timing are not clear. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the transaction. The president’s daughter-in-law, Bettina Trump, said in an Instagram post earlier this week that the couple had a private marriage ceremony in May, which was followed by a celebration the following weekend in the Bahamas. The second event was hosted by Umar Kremlev, Bettina Trump said.